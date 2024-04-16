Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHW stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.28. 5,152,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,854. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $73.65. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

