Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. 3,470,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

