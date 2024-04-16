Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 1.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. 73,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,987. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

