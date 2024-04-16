Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,138 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,524,000. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,210,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 873,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,820,000 after buying an additional 74,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGIT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,073. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

