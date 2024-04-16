Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $894.34. 229,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,486. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $956.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $889.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.57.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

