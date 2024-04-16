Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,940. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.