Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,222 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,115,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCS stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. 125,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,978. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

