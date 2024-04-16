Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.43.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $758.24. 236,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,056. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $808.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

