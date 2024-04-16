Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,452 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. 168,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,947. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

