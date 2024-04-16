Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 1,246 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.