Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 98 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.38. 925,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,055. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average of $120.12.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

