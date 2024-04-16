Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE A traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $137.50. The company had a trading volume of 670,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $151.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.17 and its 200-day moving average is $129.27.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

