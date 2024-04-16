Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RSP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.18. 2,969,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day moving average is $153.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

