Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

