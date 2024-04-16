Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $57.30 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 14.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $57,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.15. 903,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,916. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

