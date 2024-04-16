Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG remained flat at $66.91 during trading on Tuesday. 42,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $70.85.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

