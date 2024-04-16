Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

TSM traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.88. 8,631,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,262,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.05. The firm has a market cap of $725.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

