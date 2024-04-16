Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 116 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.75. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.