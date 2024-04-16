Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

