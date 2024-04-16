Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.73

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 19033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Vertical Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRTN

Marten Transport Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth $2,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.