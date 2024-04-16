Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $69.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Masco by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Masco by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. Masco has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

