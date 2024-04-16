Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.91.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.20. 672,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

