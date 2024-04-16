MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 152,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 742,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on MaxLinear from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.09.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.