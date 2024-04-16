McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.