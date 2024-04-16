Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.19

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.19 and last traded at C$11.12, with a volume of 30417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of C$166.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$151.52 million. Research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2912736 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

