Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,570 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 5.1% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.68. 2,956,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

