MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.27.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEG Energy

MEG Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

MEG opened at C$31.14 on Friday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.3198041 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MEG Energy

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. Insiders have sold 301,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,336 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.