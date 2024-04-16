Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Announces GBX 7.10 Dividend

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Merchants Trust Stock Performance
Merchants Trust stock opened at GBX 539.90 ($6.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 476 ($5.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 588 ($7.32). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 526.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.84. The firm has a market cap of £794.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4,153.85 and a beta of 0.91.
About Merchants Trust
