Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Announces GBX 7.10 Dividend

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Merchants Trust Stock Performance

Merchants Trust stock opened at GBX 539.90 ($6.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. Merchants Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 476 ($5.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 588 ($7.32). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 526.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.84. The firm has a market cap of £794.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4,153.85 and a beta of 0.91.

About Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

