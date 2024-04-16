Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 63.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after buying an additional 285,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,106,000 after acquiring an additional 219,719 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.2 %

MCY stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 28,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

