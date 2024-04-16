MetFi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $156.78 Million (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, MetFi has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. MetFi has a total market cap of $156.78 million and $181,325.76 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetFi

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 1.33946391 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $141,668.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

