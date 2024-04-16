MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $57.67 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $302.82 million and $29.46 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $57.67 or 0.00091550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011028 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,933.48 or 0.99898650 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 55.70075856 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $34,589,623.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.