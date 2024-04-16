Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $118.36 and last traded at $120.22. Approximately 6,460,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 20,075,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.37.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,354,527. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 452.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 393,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,411,000 after buying an additional 322,524 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

