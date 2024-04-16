MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Down 11.6% in March

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

INKT opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INKT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 83,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

