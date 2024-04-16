Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 6,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $82,496.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,767,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,282,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $2,735,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,657,908.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,834 shares of company stock worth $3,333,705. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after buying an additional 533,364 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 368,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the third quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 327,889 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Mission Produce Trading Up 0.1 %

Mission Produce stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 69,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

