Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $65.74. 1,542,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,484,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

