Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth about $289,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IIF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. 14,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

