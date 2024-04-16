Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MS opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $106,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 65.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

