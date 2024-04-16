MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,003 shares of company stock valued at $24,121,663 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.0 %

MSM traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 220,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,003. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.14 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

