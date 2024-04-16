National Bank (NBHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Price Performance

NBHC opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

National Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBHC. TheStreet lowered shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 195,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the first quarter worth $1,199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,174,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in National Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.