National Bank (NBHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in National Bank by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in National Bank by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,442,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

