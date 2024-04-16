National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 14,110 shares.The stock last traded at $488.50 and had previously closed at $489.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.