Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 1,631.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

