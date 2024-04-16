NEAR Protocol Price Hits $5.17 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.17 or 0.00008321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.52 billion and $740.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00053272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,186,282,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,616,158 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,186,190,361 with 1,066,455,263 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.0469933 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 395 active market(s) with $738,944,582.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

