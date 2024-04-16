NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.44

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 361202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.
NeoGames Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $983.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NeoGames
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.