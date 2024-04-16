NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.44

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 361202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

NeoGames Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $983.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGames Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoGames by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $5,763,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $2,022,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $1,675,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

