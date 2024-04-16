Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.46 on Tuesday, hitting $618.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,593. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $267.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

