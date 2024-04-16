NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.07

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 11910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.08 million. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at $577,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

