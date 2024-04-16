New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Down 1%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 2,473,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 36,401,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86, a PEG ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

