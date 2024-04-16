Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.05) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NFG

Next 15 Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Shares of NFG stock opened at GBX 898.10 ($11.18) on Tuesday. Next 15 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 542 ($6.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 980.10 ($12.20). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 921.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 808.92. The company has a market cap of £891.09 million, a PE ratio of 3,448.15 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.