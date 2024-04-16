NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.05

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 383128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

NextNav Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $866.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.39.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 1,857.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NextNav news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $56,973.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,536.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NextNav news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 29,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $123,549.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $56,973.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,536.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 883,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,160 and sold 76,002 shares valued at $321,398. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 10.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Stories

