Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.41.

NXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

